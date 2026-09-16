Ore supply tightness supports zinc prices; SHFE zinc consolidates and rebounds in the daytime session [SMM zinc futures review]

[Tight ore supply supports zinc prices, SHFE zinc consolidates and rebounds in daytime session] The daytime SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,145 yuan/mt, dipped to 26,100 yuan/mt in early trading, then drifted higher to touch a high of 26,310 yuan/mt, and finally settled at 26,300 yuan/mt, up 130 yuan/mt from the night session close, a gain of 0.50%. Trading volume decreased to 50,421 lots, while open interest increased by 1,560 lots to 125,000 lots......

In the daytime session, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,145 yuan/mt, dipped to 26,100 yuan/mt in early trading, then drifted higher to touch 26,310 yuan/mt, and finally closed at 26,300 yuan/mt, up 130 yuan/mt from the night session close, a gain of 0.50%. Trading volume decreased to 50,421 lots, while open interest increased by 1,560 lots to 125,000 lots, forming a bullish candlestick. The US dollar index fluctuating at highs continued to pressure zinc prices, but tight domestic ore supply and consumption that has yet to improve significantly provided support on the downside.

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