logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

MIIT Seeks Public Comments on Power Battery Recycling Standard System [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 18:04
Source: SMM
On September 15, 2026, the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the Guidelines for the Construction of the Power Battery Recycling and Utilization Industry Standard System (2026 Edition) (draft for comments), soliciting public feedback from September 16 to October 15, 2026.

On September 15, 2026, the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the "Guidelines for the Construction of the Power Battery Recycling and Utilization Industry Standard System (2026 Edition)" (draft for comments), soliciting public feedback from September 16 to October 15, 2026. The draft proposes adhering to the principle of "entire chain coordination, standards-led guidance, and collaborative governance," advancing the formulation, implementation, and international alignment of standards in the power battery recycling field in stages and with clear priorities. It aims to accelerate the establishment of a standard system covering the entire industry chain of "collection—storage and transportation—physical processing—chemical processing" for waste power batteries, as well as the full product life cycle. By 2030, in response to the needs of industry chain extension and green low-carbon transformation, more than 50 national standards will be developed or revised. This will fundamentally establish a power battery recycling and utilization standard system that covers the entire industry chain and the full product life cycle, gradually forming a standard system characterized by efficient resource utilization, full industry chain coverage, and domestic and international coordination.

From the perspective of system architecture, the standard system consists of six parts: general fundamentals, collection and classification, physical treatment, chemical treatment, comprehensive utilization products, and green and low-carbon. Collection and classification standards focus on standardizing collection and scientific grading, setting requirements for recycling enterprise qualifications, collection network layout, residual energy detection and appearance inspection, as well as packaging, storage, and transportation. Physical treatment standards cover processes such as dismantling and disassembly, crushing, grinding, and sorting. Chemical treatment standards provide specifications for pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and synthesis processes for regenerated cathode and anode materials. Comprehensive utilization product standards are divided into two parts: first, intermediate raw materials in the process, with plans to standardize technical indicators and grading classification for products such as regenerated black mass; second, recycled materials, with plans to establish unified requirements for core indicators such as purity, particle size, and recycled element ratios of regenerated metal salts, regenerated precursors, regenerated cathode materials, and regenerated anode materials. Green and low-carbon standards include six aspects: green design, energy conservation and carbon reduction, analysis and detection, management evaluation, verification and accounting, and three-waste treatment.

The draft for comments also highlights the current shortcomings in industry standardization: relevant standards mostly focus on single segments, lack top-level design, and suffer from poor coordination between upstream and downstream standards. There is also insufficient standard supply in key areas such as green design, regulated recycling, and comprehensive utilization. The document makes clear that power batteries are rich in strategic resources such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, and that recycling and utilization can effectively alleviate and reduce import dependence, enhancing the country's ability to secure mineral resource supply. According to SMM data, global theoretical lithium-ion battery recycling volume has maintained rapid growth, with the fastest growth coming from the social end-of-life channel, at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 46% from 2026 to 2030. Meanwhile, production waste and inventory end-of-life channels are expected to grow at approximately 18% and 15%, respectively, over the same period. From a regional perspective, China is the main market for global lithium battery recycling and will continue to dominate the market share of end-of-life batteries. As early-installed batteries successively enter the retirement phase, the expansion of domestic recycling scale has accelerated markedly, further underscoring the urgency of accelerating the construction of the standards system.

For the market, the document is currently in the draft comment stage and represents medium- and long-term institutional development, with limited short-term impact on price trends in the lithium battery recycling segment. In the medium and long term, the unification of standards for intermediate raw materials such as recycled black mass and recycled material products is expected to standardize quality specifications and pricing bases in externally purchased processing, reducing pricing disputes caused by inconsistent quality standards. The advancement of green, low-carbon, and comprehensive utilization standards will also further enhance the competitive advantages of compliant enterprises. Going forward, attention should be paid to the pace of the official document's release and the implementation of supporting standards.

power batteryrecyclingstandard systemgreen low-carbonstrategic resources

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
CAAM: Aug NEV Sales at 1.643M, +17.8% YoY, 5.3% MoM; Penetration 60.6%, Domestic 1.118M, Exports 526K
3 hours ago
CAAM: Aug NEV Sales at 1.643M, +17.8% YoY, 5.3% MoM; Penetration 60.6%, Domestic 1.118M, Exports 526K
Read More
CAAM: Aug NEV Sales at 1.643M, +17.8% YoY, 5.3% MoM; Penetration 60.6%, Domestic 1.118M, Exports 526K
CAAM: Aug NEV Sales at 1.643M, +17.8% YoY, 5.3% MoM; Penetration 60.6%, Domestic 1.118M, Exports 526K
CAAM data shows that in August, NEV sales reached 1.643 million units, up 17.8% YoY and 5.3% MoM, with a penetration rate of approximately 60.6%. Domestic sales totaled 1.118 million units, up 10.9% MoM but down 4.6% YoY, while exports reached 526,000 units, down 5% MoM but up 1.3x YoY. Domestic passenger NEV sales were 1.015 million units, up 10.8% MoM but down 8.2% YoY, and domestic commercial NEV sales were 103,000 units, up 11.9% MoM and 56.6% YoY. From January to August, domestic NEV sales totaled 7.215 million units, down 10.8% YoY. Domestic passenger NEV sales were 6.525 million units, down 14.2% YoY, while domestic commercial NEV sales were 690,000 units, up 43.4% YoY. From January to August, NEV exports totaled 3.435 million units, up 1.2x YoY. Passenger NEV exports were 3.357 million units, up 1.3x YoY, while commercial NEV exports were 78,000 units, up 33.1% YoY.
3 hours ago
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices continued to drift lower on September 16
5 hours ago
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices continued to drift lower on September 16
Read More
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices continued to drift lower on September 16
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices continued to drift lower on September 16
Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices continued to drift lower compared with the previous trading day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened lower at 129,300 yuan/mt today. After the open, bears kept up the pressure, and prices drifted lower along the average price line, hitting an intraday low of 124,000 yuan/mt in the morning session. Around midday, bargain hunting emerged at lower levels, and prices rebounded, briefly rising to around 127,000 yuan/mt in the afternoon before meeting resistance and pulling back again. Near the close, prices moved sideways around 125,800 yuan/mt, with open interest down 1,204 lots. In the spot market, downstream buyers continued to stockpile at lower prices ahead of the September and October holidays. A small number of material producers remained cautious, with spot order purchase intentions below 125,000 yuan/mt. Upstream lithium chemical plants continued to hold spot order prices firm and held back from selling, though some high-priced offers softened slightly. Overall, market inquiries and actual transactions remained active.
5 hours ago
South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan
5 hours ago
South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan
Read More
South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan
South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan
South Korea plans to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the critical minerals sector, advancing joint exploration and technology development for lithium, nickel and cobalt resources. In Kazakhstan, the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) has signed an agreement with local companies to conduct joint drilling at the Bakennoye lithium deposit and its tailings in 2027. The potential lithium resources are preliminarily estimated at approximately 25,000 tonnes. In Uzbekistan, the two sides will focus on the exploration and development of nickel and cobalt resources in the Sultanbobo area, including R&D on processing and refining technologies and feasibility studies. The cooperation aims to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in subsequent development projects and strengthen the security of South Korea’s critical mineral supply chains.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
CAAM: Aug NEV Sales at 1.643M, +17.8% YoY, 5.3% MoM; Penetration 60.6%, Domestic 1.118M, Exports 526K
Sep 16, 2026 17:40
news
SMM Daily Review: Spot lithium carbonate prices continued to drift lower on September 16
Sep 16, 2026 15:53
news
South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan
Sep 16, 2026 15:36
news
[SMM Analysis] Copper Foil Supply: Short-Term Relief, 2027 Bottleneck Risk
Sep 16, 2026 15:18