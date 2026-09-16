logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Producers' willingness to hold prices firm rises, magnesium ingot maintains consolidation [SMM magnesium ingot spot express]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 17:59
[Producers' willingness to hold prices firm rises, magnesium ingot maintains consolidation] The magnesium ingot market consolidated today. Producers chose to hold prices firm, boosted by yesterday's transactions, but downstream purchasing follow-through was weak. Foreign trade orders have not shown sustained recovery, and both domestic and external demand lack growth. The short-term market is expected to remain in consolidation.

SMM September 16 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,900-16,000 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,850-15,950 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were $2,250-2,350/mt.

The magnesium ingot market consolidated today. Supply side, yesterday's improved transactions strengthened producers' willingness to hold prices firm, with some even raising quotations slightly. Meanwhile, a small number of traders continued to make purchases, but overall trading volume pulled back noticeably from yesterday, and market activity decreased. Yesterday's rigid demand transactions provided some support to the market, but downstream follow-through lacked sustainability. Foreign trade remained stable, with FOB prices holding at $2,250-2,350/mt, basically flat from yesterday. New orders outside China have not yet recovered sustainably, traders maintained a strong wait-and-see sentiment, and proactive stockpiling decreased. Overall, upstream quotations have support, but both domestic and overseas demand lack sustained growth. Amid the tug-of-war between longs and shorts, magnesium ingot prices are likely to consolidate in the short term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation
4 hours ago
Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation
Read More
Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation
Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation
【SMM Magnesium Flash】Recently, Anhui Baomai Light Alloy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Baowu Magnesium Industry, has been approved to establish a national-level postdoctoral research station. Anhui Baomai has led the establishment of the province's only magnesium-based new material industry innovation research institute, with a total of 38 patents applied. Its base has a total investment of over ten billion yuan, achieving integrated operation from mining to smelting to deep processing through a 23-kilometer raw material corridor. The research station will focus on tackling core technologies such as lightweighting for new energy vehicles and magnesium hydrogen storage. With the implementation of this platform, the cultivation of high-level talent and the transformation of research achievements in magnesium-based new materials are expected to accelerate further, helping Chizhou build a world-class production base for magnesium-based new materials.
4 hours ago
Australian Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Focus to US $1.5B Magnesium Project in South Carolina
4 hours ago
Australian Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Focus to US $1.5B Magnesium Project in South Carolina
Read More
Australian Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Focus to US $1.5B Magnesium Project in South Carolina
Australian Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Focus to US $1.5B Magnesium Project in South Carolina
【SMM Magnesium Flash】On September 15th, Latrobe Magnesium of Australia announced a strategic shift, prioritizing the advancement of a project with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of primary magnesium metal in South Carolina, USA. The company has secured a total of 32,000 tons/year of intended demand letters and has identified a site with supporting port logistics. The project utilizes nickel-iron slag as raw material and has signed a 20-year memorandum of understanding with Société Le Nickel, ensuring raw material supply for approximately 60 years of operation. The estimated capital expenditure for the project is between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion. It is planned to initiate a feasibility study in the first quarter of 2027 and commence production in April 2030. This move is expected to fill the supply gap of primary magnesium in North America and contribute to the self-sufficiency of key minerals in the United States.
4 hours ago
Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
Sep 15, 2026 17:54
Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
Read More
Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
[Improving marginal transactions, magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term] Today, China's magnesium ingot offers held steady at 15,800 yuan/mt. Some traders entered the market to stockpile, driving a slight recovery in transactions and easing bearish sentiment. The subsequent market trend will still depend on the follow-through strength of restocking orders, with the short-term market maintaining a fluctuating trend.
Sep 15, 2026 17:54
Related News
news
Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation
Sep 16, 2026 16:49
news
Australian Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Focus to US $1.5B Magnesium Project in South Carolina
Sep 16, 2026 16:41
news
Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
Sep 15, 2026 17:54
news
Domestic and overseas markets under pressure simultaneously, magnesium ingot moves sideways in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]
Sep 14, 2026 17:49
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here