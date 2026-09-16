logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE lead stabilizes and closes up 0.60%, awaiting the US Fed rate hike [Lead Futures Brief Comment]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 17:37

SMM, September 16:

The SHFE lead 2610 contract opened at 15,780 yuan/mt today. After a brief downward drift following the open, it stabilized in a narrow range of 15,780-15,815 yuan/mt before 10:30, then rebounded to a high of 15,890 yuan/mt. In the afternoon, it consolidated at highs, with the price center holding firm into the close, ultimately settling at 15,870 yuan/mt, up 95 yuan/mt or 0.60% from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was approximately 49,000 lots, and open interest stood at 62,280 lots, down 2,913 lots from the previous day. The daily candlestick was a small bullish candle with a lower shadow. SHFE lead reclaimed the 15,800 yuan/mt level and stabilized above the lower Bollinger Band. In the spot market, smelter inventories were sold out, making current-month cargoes hard to source. Suppliers and smelters held prices firm and held back from selling, with premiums rising broadly. However, downstream pre-holiday stockpiling was nearing its end, and transactions turned subdued, which may cap the rebound in futures prices. Tonight, in the early hours of tomorrow, the US Fed's FOMC will announce its interest rate decision. Before the decision, SHFE lead is expected to stage a weak recovery above the lower band and move sideways. Market participants may focus on how the decision transmits to sentiment in the LME base metals complex and the battle for the 16,000 yuan/mt level.

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market
21 mins ago
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market
Read More
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market SMM September 16 news: Today, the Shanghai lead 2610 contract continued to fluctuate weakly, with the intraday low dipping to 15,750 yuan/ton, hitting a near one-month low. In stark contrast to the weak Shanghai lead futures, the domestic lead spot market has quietly changed.
21 mins ago
Shengda Resources Subsidiary Renews Mining Rights for Dadi Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia
4 hours ago
Shengda Resources Subsidiary Renews Mining Rights for Dadi Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia
Read More
Shengda Resources Subsidiary Renews Mining Rights for Dadi Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia
Shengda Resources Subsidiary Renews Mining Rights for Dadi Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia
According to an announcement by Shengda Resources on September 15, its wholly owned subsidiary, Inner Mongolia Guangda Mining, recently completed the renewal of the mining right for the Dadi silver-lead-zinc mine in Keshiketeng Banner, Inner Mongolia. The subsidiary obtained the Real Estate Ownership Certificate (Mining Right) and Mining License issued by the Chifeng Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources.
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 16)
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 16)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 16)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 16)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 16 Sep , 2026
4 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis]Falling Inventories and Spot Premiums: Inflection Point Has Arrived for Lead Market
Sep 16, 2026 20:39
news
Shengda Resources Subsidiary Renews Mining Rights for Dadi Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia
Sep 16, 2026 16:51
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 16)
Sep 16, 2026 16:28
news
LME lead narrows losses & SHFE lead holds lower bound in night session, lead prices consolidate on a weak note [SMM Lead Morning Update]
Sep 16, 2026 08:48
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
SHFE lead stabilizes and closes up 0.60%, awaiting the US Fed rate hike [Lead Futures Brief Comment] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)