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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Chengde area of Hebei are expected to continue consolidating on a subdued note

Published: Sep 16, 2026 17:25
Prices for 65% grade vanadium-titanium iron ore concentrates in Chengde, Hebei, slipped to 885 yuan/mt. Production halts at local mines and beneficiation plants are quite widespread. A major local mine recently completed its mining permit, but some related procedures still need to be processed.

Prices of 65% grade vanadium-titanium iron ore concentrates in Chengde, Hebei declined to 885 yuan/mt. Local mines and beneficiation plants have largely suspended production. A major local mine has recently completed its mining permit, but other procedures still need to be processed, so it remains shut down in the short term, keeping overall iron ore concentrate supply tight. Steel mills are mostly purchasing as needed, with a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices, and domestic iron ore prices are consolidating on a subdued note. Coupled with the recent weak trend in iron ore futures, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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