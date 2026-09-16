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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 16

Published: Sep 16, 2026 17:11

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices continued to decline, with suppliers lowering their offers accordingly. Downstream buying interest remained weak, and overall shipment volumes were low. Gadolinium oxide stabilized after earlier declines, with sellers holding offers steady and actual market transactions remaining sparse. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy prices continued to edge lower, with some alloy suppliers further cutting prices in line with weaker raw material costs. Downstream inquiries showed no increase, and actual negotiations remained focused on low-priced cargoes. Gadolinium-iron alloy offers were unchanged in the afternoon, but inquiries were sluggish and actual trading volume was limited.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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