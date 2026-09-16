SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 16

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices continued to decline, with suppliers lowering their offers accordingly. Downstream buying interest remained weak, and overall shipment volumes were low. Gadolinium oxide stabilized after earlier declines, with sellers holding offers steady and actual market transactions remaining sparse. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy prices continued to edge lower, with some alloy suppliers further cutting prices in line with weaker raw material costs. Downstream inquiries showed no increase, and actual negotiations remained focused on low-priced cargoes. Gadolinium-iron alloy offers were unchanged in the afternoon, but inquiries were sluggish and actual trading volume was limited.