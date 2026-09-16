SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 16

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide consolidated on a subdued note in the afternoon with more seller concessions, dysprosium remained stable while terbium held steady at low levels, and magnetic material activity was moderate.

[Pr-Nd oxide consolidates on a subdued note in the afternoon with more seller concessions, dysprosium stable while terbium holds at lows, magnetic material activity moderate] Yesterday, Pr-Nd oxide was affected by fluctuations in futures prices. In the afternoon, seller concessions increased somewhat, while magnetic material enterprises showed weak willingness to enter the market. Low-priced sources remained the mainstay of transactions, with actual shipments limited. Dysprosium oxide quotes held steady, with limited inquiries and sporadic deals. Terbium oxide high-level offers still struggled to find takers, and suppliers made slight price concessions to facilitate shipments, with actual negotiated prices on the lower side.