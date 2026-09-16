534 Million Yuan! New Progress in the 30,000 mt/Year Sodium-Ion Battery Materials Project in Changzhi, Shanxi

Recently, Shanxi Xiang'an Energy Technology Co., Ltd. released the draft environmental impact assessment report for public comment on its project with an annual output of 30,000 mt of sodium-ion battery materials.

The project is located in the Fuyang Industrial Park within the Xiangyuan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Changzhi City, Shanxi Province. The main part of the project and associated utilities include the construction of two production lines for sodium-ion battery cathode materials and one production line for anode materials, supported by pure water preparation, air compression, nitrogen generation, dehumidification, and cooling water circulation systems. The processes adopted include: pretreatment (mixing + sand milling + iron removal + spray drying), sagger loading, leveling, grid insertion + sintering, and final treatment (jet milling + batch mixing + sieving + packaging). Once operational, the project will produce 25,000 mt of sodium-ion battery cathode materials and 5,000 mt of anode materials annually. The total investment is 534 million yuan, with environmental protection investment of 3.64 million yuan, accounting for 0.68%.

According to available information, Shanxi Xiang'an Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was established in September 2025. Its business scope includes energy storage technical services; manufacturing of primary equipment for new energy; R&D of new material technologies; battery manufacturing; battery sales; and sales of primary equipment for new energy. The company is 51% owned by Nanjing Ruishang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and 49% owned by Ben'an Energy Technology Jiangsu Co., Ltd.