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JD.com Launches "Titanium Assured" Standard for Kitchen Appliances, Boosting Industry Growth

Published: Sep 16, 2026 16:51
【SMM Titanium Flash】On September 15th, JD.com released the "Titanium Assured" platform-level standard for the kitchen appliance industry, jointly announcing enterprise standards for pure titanium cookware and cups and mugs with the China Daily Hardware Technology Development Center and multiple brands. The standard specifies that the titanium substrate content of pure titanium cookware must be over 99%, and that of cups and mugs must be over 99.6%. It also sets requirements for titanium layer thickness, coating, and migration of harmful substances. Data shows that in the first half of 2026, online sales of titanium kitchenware increased by 94.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate of pure titanium cookware on the JD.com platform reached 335%. With the implementation of the standard and the platform's increased investment in supply chain, the large-scale application of titanium materials in the consumer kitchenware sector is expected to accelerate further.

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