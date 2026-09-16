SMM Alumina Indices Decline Slightly Across Regions on September 16
On September 16, the SMM Alumina Index was reported at 2,674.36 yuan/mt, down 0.42 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Shandong Alumina Index was reported at 2,676.50 yuan/mt, down 0.17 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Henan Alumina Index was reported at 2,696.79 yuan/mt, down 1.32 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Shanxi Alumina Index was reported at 2,697.03 yuan/mt, down 0.49 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Guizhou Alumina Index was reported at 2,706.95 yuan/mt, down 0.52 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Guangxi Alumina Index was reported at 2,587.50 yuan/mt, down 0.67 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.