[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 16, the total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 23,776 mt, a decrease of 476 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,507 mt, down 30 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,104 mt, down 178 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 8,811 mt, down 209 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,040 mt, down 59 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, up 0 mt from the previous trading day; and in Sichuan, it was 149 mt, up 0 mt.