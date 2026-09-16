logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM PV News] Monthly scale of awarded bids exceeds 1 GW! Hongyuan Green Energy's comprehensive strength continues to gain market recognition

Published: Sep 16, 2026 16:30
Recently, Hongyuan Green Energy has seen a dense succession of market successes. Leveraging its outstanding product quality, continuously iterated technical strength, stable batch delivery capability, and strong brand reputation, the company secured multiple key PV project orders from large energy groups within a single month, with a cumulative scale of awarded bids exceeding 1GW, marking another breakthrough in market expansion.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM PV Update] 2.4 GW Solar Cell Plant Planned!
41 mins ago
[SMM PV Update] 2.4 GW Solar Cell Plant Planned!
Read More
[SMM PV Update] 2.4 GW Solar Cell Plant Planned!
[SMM PV Update] 2.4 GW Solar Cell Plant Planned!
Indian renewable energy enterprise Solarworld Energy has entered into a partnership with domestic solar enterprise Rays Power, with each party holding a 50% stake, to jointly establish Rays Green. The company plans to build a 2.4GW TOPCon PV cell plant in Mohasa, Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, India. The project covers an area of approximately 250.7 mu, with a total investment of 10 billion rupees, equivalent to approximately 704 million yuan. The project's funding sources have been adjusted, as Solarworld Energy intends to redirect the funds originally raised for its subsidiary Kartik Solarworld's 1.2GW TOPCon cell project to this new 2.4GW cell plant. According to available information, as early as September 25, 2025, Solarworld Energy disclosed its prospectus, planning to invest 4.2 billion rupees of raised funds in the 1.2GW TOPCon cell project in Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh, with a total estimated project investment of 5.753 billion rupees. Following the implementation of this capacity expansion, India's domestic TOPCon cell capacity will be further enhanced, supporting the country's strategy of localizing PV manufacturing and reducing dependence on upstream cell imports.
41 mins ago
[SMM PV Flash] Jinko Solar Signs Order for 151 MW Flying Tiger 3 Ground-Mounted Power Station in Germany
43 mins ago
[SMM PV Flash] Jinko Solar Signs Order for 151 MW Flying Tiger 3 Ground-Mounted Power Station in Germany
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Jinko Solar Signs Order for 151 MW Flying Tiger 3 Ground-Mounted Power Station in Germany
[SMM PV Flash] Jinko Solar Signs Order for 151 MW Flying Tiger 3 Ground-Mounted Power Station in Germany
Recently, Jinko Solar officially signed a supply agreement for 151MW of high-efficiency modules in Germany, all using Tiger Neo 3.0 N-type TOPCon high-efficiency bifacial modules, specifically for the construction of large-scale ground-mounted power plants in Germany.
43 mins ago
[SMM PV News] TCL Technology Listed in 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 | TCL Zhonghuan Practices Sustainable Development Through Technological Innovation
47 mins ago
[SMM PV News] TCL Technology Listed in 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 | TCL Zhonghuan Practices Sustainable Development Through Technological Innovation
Read More
[SMM PV News] TCL Technology Listed in 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 | TCL Zhonghuan Practices Sustainable Development Through Technological Innovation
[SMM PV News] TCL Technology Listed in 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 | TCL Zhonghuan Practices Sustainable Development Through Technological Innovation
Recently, the 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 list was officially released. Using Chinese companies from the Forbes Global 2000 as its sample, the list evaluates them through a three-tier progressive framework covering disclosure granularity, compliance strategy, and technological tools, selecting 50 pioneering enterprises that have achieved breakthroughs in sustainable development amid a diverging global compliance landscape. TCL Technology was included in the list for its solid ESG governance practices.
47 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM PV Update] 2.4 GW Solar Cell Plant Planned!
Sep 16, 2026 16:37
news
[SMM PV Flash] Jinko Solar Signs Order for 151 MW Flying Tiger 3 Ground-Mounted Power Station in Germany
Sep 16, 2026 16:35
news
[SMM PV News] TCL Technology Listed in 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 | TCL Zhonghuan Practices Sustainable Development Through Technological Innovation
Sep 16, 2026 16:31
news
Silicon metal prices remain weak due to expectations for polysilicon production cuts, while high-purity quartz sand prices hold steady [SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary]
Sep 16, 2026 09:08
Recently, Hongyuan Green Energy has seen a dense succession of market - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)