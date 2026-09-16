On September 14, the bar workshop of Tiansteel's rolling mill reported another success: the first trial rolling of 20C carbon-controlled round steel for tube piercing was completed successfully, with all product performance and quality indicators meeting client requirements. This marks a further improvement in the company's ability to support clients' differentiated demands. 20C carbon-controlled round steel for tube piercing is mainly used in precision tube processing and high-end machinery manufacturing. The steel grade requires strict carbon content control and high material stability, making it a high-value-added premium product that aligns with the industry's trends toward low-carbon and refined development and holds strong market potential.

To effectively capture market share and enhance the company's product competitiveness, the rolling mill, sales department, finance department, production technology department, steelmaking plant, and other units worked together. The sales department accurately assessed segmented market demand, proactively reached out to clients, and pushed new product orders forward. The production technology department took the lead in organizing special seminars to determine dedicated production processes and control points suited to the product specifications. The finance department carefully calculated costs and benefits to provide data guidance for trial production. The rolling mill and steelmaking plant, together with the production technology department, carried out lean collaborative efforts, refining quality control periods at each stage, optimizing production process parameters, and strictly controlling composition deviations and performance indicators. During the trial production process, operators at each position strictly followed process operation standards, monitored equipment operating conditions and various process parameters in real time, dynamically optimized and adjusted production conditions, and achieved full-process closed-loop refined control. The dimensional accuracy and appearance of the trial-rolled round steel all met the client's technical requirements.