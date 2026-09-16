August Auto and Battery Production and Sales Data Released, Exports Exceed 1 Million Units for Three Consecutive Months: How Strong Is the September Peak Season? [SMM Special]

In mid-September 2026, CAAM and the China Passenger Car Association successively released relevant data on China's auto market for August 2026. CAAM noted that in August, auto consumption subsidies continued to expand in multiple regions, automaker sales promotions were active, and auto production and sales rose MoM while edging down YoY. The Chinese market remained under pressure, with monthly sales posting a YoY decline of over 20% for the fifth consecutive month. Exports maintained rapid growth, with monthly exports exceeding 1 million units for the third consecutive month.......SMM has compiled the relevant data on the auto and battery markets in August for readers' reference.

Automobiles

CAAM: August auto production and sales both rose MoM; January-August auto production and sales both surpassed 20 million units

In August, auto production and sales reached 2.684 million and 2.712 million units, respectively, up 4.3% and 4.9% MoM, respectively, and down 4.7% and 5.1% YoY, respectively. In January-August, auto production and sales reached 20.255 million and 20.315 million units, respectively, both down 3.8% YoY.

CAAM: August NEV production and sales both rose YoY; NEV sales accounted for 52.4% of total new vehicle sales in the first eight months

In August, the monthly sales share of NEVs hit another record high. NEV production and sales reached 1.653 million and 1.643 million units, respectively, up 18.9% and 17.8% YoY, respectively. NEV sales accounted for 60.6% of total new vehicle sales. In January-August, NEV production and sales reached 10.668 million and 10.65 million units, respectively, up 10.8% and 10.7% YoY, respectively, with NEV sales accounting for 52.4% of total new vehicle sales.

CAAM: Auto exports exceeded 1 million units for the third consecutive month; NEV export share exceeded 50% for the third consecutive month

In August, auto exports reached 1.01 million units, down 3.2% MoM and up 65.3% YoY. In January-August, auto exports reached 7.153 million units, up 66.7% YoY.

In August, NEV exports reached 526,000 units, down 5% MoM and up 1.3x YoY; conventional fuel vehicle exports reached 485,000 units, down 1.1% MoM and up 25.2% YoY. In January-August, NEV exports reached 3.435 million units, up 1.2x YoY; conventional fuel vehicle exports reached 3.718 million units, up 34.7% YoY. In terms of export structure, NEV exports accounted for over 50% of total auto exports for the third consecutive month.

Regarding the auto market in August, CAAM noted that in August, auto consumption subsidies continued to escalate in multiple regions, automaker sales promotions were active, and auto production and sales rose MoM while edging down slightly YoY. In the Chinese market, pressure persisted, with monthly sales posting a YoY decline exceeding 20% for five consecutive months. Exports maintained rapid growth, with monthly exports surpassing 1 million units for three consecutive months, serving as a key growth driver stabilizing the industry. NEVs continued to consolidate their dominant position, with their monthly sales share reaching a new high.

Recently, the State Council executive meeting deployed efforts to address account receivables, explicitly calling for vigorous rectification of the problem of large enterprises delaying payments to small and medium-sized enterprises and for improving industry payment rules. Relevant government departments have actively carried out actions in regulating payment practices, quality improvement, and automakers' go-global conduct. The ongoing deepening of auto industry governance will push the industry from pursuing scale and speed toward quality and safety, supporting the healthy and sustainable development of the sector.

The CPCA also released data on the August passenger vehicle market. In August 2026, retail sales of passenger vehicles in China reached 1.541 million units, down 23.6% YoY and up 5.5% MoM. Cumulative retail sales in the first eight months of this year reached 11.716 million units, down 20.8% YoY. In August, the Chinese passenger vehicle market exhibited a trend of "weak overall recovery, strengthening MoM momentum, and extreme structural divergence," with the tail end of the off-season "consolidating at lows and building momentum" as structural industry adjustment deepened further. The CPCA forecast team's prediction index for July was 19%, the satisfaction rating for July assessed in mid-August was 17%, and our prediction index for August is 12%, a historically low level. The satisfaction rating expected to be released in mid-September should improve.

On the passenger NEV front, production of passenger NEVs reached 1.528 million units in August, up 19.2% YoY and up 5.0% MoM. Cumulative passenger NEV production reached 9.758 million units in January-August, up 9.8% YoY.

In terms of NEV exports, passenger NEV exports reached 518,000 units in August, up 154.7% YoY, down 5.0% MoM. They accounted for 58.4% of passenger vehicle exports, up 18 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Among them, pure electric vehicles accounted for 63.4% of NEV exports (66.0% in the same period last year), and A00+A0-class pure electric vehicles, as the core focus, accounted for 56.5% of pure electric exports (45.2% in the same period last year). With the emergence of Chinese NEVs' scale advantages and expanding market demand, Chinese-made new energy brand products are increasingly going global, with their recognition outside China continuing to rise. Among them, narrow-range plug-in hybrids accounted for 32.9% of new energy exports (31.7% in the same period last year), and range-extended vehicles accounted for 3.7% of new energy exports (2.2% in the same period last year). Although there has been some external interference from other countries recently, the number of domestic narrow-range plug-in hybrids exported to developing countries is growing rapidly, with bright prospects.

The CPCA stated that in August, the domestic passenger vehicle market showed an operating trend of "weak overall recovery, strengthening MoM momentum, and extreme structural differentiation," with the tail end of the off-season "consolidating at lows and building strength," and the industry's structural adjustment further deepening.

In August 2026, auto market retail sales rebounded 5.5% MoM, the result of multiple intertwined and resonating factors, including high oil price suppression, weak macro conditions, rising policy expectations, and the boost from the Chengdu Auto Show. Geopolitical conflicts continued to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing international oil prices to consolidate at highs. In 2026, domestic gasoline prices have been raised by more than 1,720 yuan/mt cumulatively, with an increase of 180 yuan since late July in particular, significantly raising the cost of using internal combustion engine vehicles, and domestic demand for ICE passenger vehicles continued to shrink sharply. In August, the manufacturing PMI rebounded 0.6% MoM to 49.8%, still below the 50 mark, with marginal end-user domestic demand recovering but with limited strength. In early-to-mid August, high-temperature holidays suppressed end-user showroom traffic; in late August, the Chengdu Auto Show drove a recovery in market heat; and month-end sales pushes boosted the recovery in daily average retail sales, with end-user orders and showroom traffic showing a pattern of low first, high later. In addition, after the implementation of the new national standard for new energy safety, compliant products were intensively iterated and launched, and the rising technical threshold pushed the industry from "price involution" to "value competition." Coupled with the July Politburo meeting's clear call for stronger fiscal efforts and the continued implementation of policies to expand domestic demand and boost consumption, bottom support was provided for the auto market. Therefore, this round of market decline was a phased structural fluctuation, not a trend deterioration of the industry.

Overall, the August 2026 passenger vehicle market showed five distinct characteristics: First, total volume recovered MoM but remained under pressure YoY, with structural differentiation amplified to an extreme. "Deep cooling of fuel vehicles and strong leadership of new energy" became the main market theme, and high oil prices continued to accelerate the pace of "oil-to-electric substitution." Second, fuel vehicles contracted across the board, with August fuel vehicle retail sales down more than 40% YoY, a nearly halved decline, while conventional hybrid models were relatively resilient. Third, the new energy penetration rate continued to break new highs, with August new energy retail sales at 1.005 million units, down 10.1% YoY and up 5.7% MoM, and the penetration rate reaching 65.2%, another record high. Fourth, exports continued to play a bottom-supporting role, effectively stabilizing automakers' wholesale volumes and capacity. In August, producer wholesale volume was 2.353 million units, down only 5.3% YoY and up 4.5% MoM, with the wholesale YoY growth rate 18.3 percentage points higher than retail. Fifth, industry inventory continued to decline, high oil prices significantly impacted fuel vehicles, dealers faced great survival pressure and lacked confidence, and under the domestic pattern of "weak wholesale and weak retail," the channel side remained under pressure.