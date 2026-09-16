logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Steel]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 16:24
Source: SMM
[SMM Steel] According to market feedback, the current offshore price for 3SP billets with a specification of 150*150mm is quoted at USD 462/ton, with the port of shipment being Jiangyin Port.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand sentiment recovers, HRC transactions improve during the day
1 min ago
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand sentiment recovers, HRC transactions improve during the day
Read More
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand sentiment recovers, HRC transactions improve during the day
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand sentiment recovers, HRC transactions improve during the day
Today, the most-traded HRC contract settled at 3,323, with futures edging higher by 0.36% for the day. In the spot market, cold and hot rolled coil prices were both stable MoM, while intraday transactions improved MoM. In terms of supply, market talk points to increased maintenance at steel mills in North China. According to SMM verification, the impact is mainly on hot metal production, with limited effect on hot rolling for now. Combined with production resumptions at some rolling lines earlier, HRC production rebounded MoM. On the domestic demand side, downstream restocking demand ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays has gradually kicked in. Orders from machinery, home appliance and other manufacturing sectors improved MoM, signaling a clear marginal recovery on the demand side. Outside China, there have been recent reports that large traders saw a notable improvement in export orders for sheets & plates, and the expected improvement in demand in markets outside China is gradually materializing. Overall, HRC prices are expected to continue moving sideways in the short term. As holiday restocking demand is further released and market sentiment gradually recovers, a tentative rebound is likely.
1 min ago
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Edge Up
28 mins ago
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Edge Up
Read More
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Edge Up
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Edge Up
[India Domestic] Domestic steel market up slightly day to day amid relatively tight raw material availability. Maharashtra market remained relatively slow due to the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mandi HMS 1&2 (80:20) up by 1.04USD/tonne (100INR/tonne) to 410.58USD/tonne (39,400INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Melting up by 1.04USD/tonne (100INR/tonne) to 403.29USD/tonne (38,700INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. PDRI sponge iron up by 3.12USD/tonne (300INR/tonne) to 307.41USD/tonne (29,500INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Bellary PDRI sponge iron rose by 3.12USD/tonne (300INR/tonne) to 326.16USD/tonne (31,300INR/tonne) EXW Bellary with sellers quoting around 328.28USD/tonne (31,500INR/tonne), buyers at 324-325USD/tonne (31,100–31,200INR/tonne) and heard some deals reportedly closing near 31,300INR/tonne. Raipur billet increased by 1.04USD/tonne (100INR/tonne) to 463.72USD/tonne (44,500INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. With the monsoon season nearing its end, construction activity is picking up pace, which may support demand and prices in the near term.
28 mins ago
[SMM Steel]
29 mins ago
[SMM Steel]
Read More
[SMM Steel]
[SMM Steel]
[SMM Steel] Market feedback indicates that for Q235B, the FOB price of HRC with specifications of 3.5*1250*C is quoted at $497/mt, with the port of shipment being Bayuquan.
29 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand sentiment recovers, HRC transactions improve during the day
Sep 16, 2026 17:12
news
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Edge Up
Sep 16, 2026 16:45
news
[SMM Steel]
Sep 16, 2026 16:44
news
[SMM Steel]
Sep 16, 2026 16:33
[SMM Steel] According to market feedback, the current offshore price f - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)