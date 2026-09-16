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SMM Alumina Index at 21.64 Yuan/MT Discount to Main Contract Price on September 16

Published: Sep 16, 2026 16:19
Source: SMM
According to SMM data, on September 16, the SMM Alumina Index was at a discount of 21.64 yuan/mt to the latest transaction price of the main contract at 11:30.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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