[SMM Analysis] Copper Foil Supply: Short-Term Relief, 2027 Bottleneck Risk

Recently, news of tightening lithium battery copper foil supply has drawn attention from the industry and capital markets. Some worry that tight copper foil supply will immediately drag down battery capacity expansion and even affect end-user deliveries. In reality, however, the copper foil constraint will not materialize right away, and the real risk window may emerge next year.

What is copper foil? Why is it so critical?

Copper foil is the "conductive skeleton" of the lithium battery anode, an extremely thin copper film only a fraction of the thickness of a human hair. It accounts for a modest share of battery costs (about 10%-15%), but even slight quality fluctuations can affect battery yield and safety. More importantly, copper foil supply is not a case of "having capacity means having product"—a plant may plan annual production of 100,000 mt, but the volume that can actually pass battery maker certification and be supplied steadily is often discounted.

The supply-demand gap does exist, but pressure is limited this year

In 2026, China's lithium battery copper foil demand is about 1.37 million mt, while actual stable supply is about 1.35 million mt, leaving a gap of about 20,000 mt (corresponding to the copper foil raw material needed for about 50 GWh of lithium battery cells). Against an estimated global lithium battery cell production of about 3,400 GWh in 2026, this figure is not large, and in the short term battery makers can still buffer through inventory, adding suppliers, and adjusting production schedules. Therefore, copper foil will not become a hard constraint on lithium battery production increases this year; the impact will be seen more in tight production schedules at leading suppliers, greater difficulty in placing last-minute orders, and longer delivery cycles for certain specifications.

Looking further ahead, however, pressure will rise: the gap in 2027 is about 40,000 mt (corresponding to the copper foil raw material needed for about 100 GWh of lithium battery cells), and it may continue to widen in 2028. Copper foil demand growth is outpacing supply growth, and the situation will tighten further over time.

AI copper foil is "distracting" attention, but has not yet stolen the race

Recently, AI servers and high-speed communications have been booming, and processing fees for high-end electronic copper foil have surged to 200,000-300,000 yuan/mt, nearly 10 times that of ordinary lithium battery copper foil. This will attract leading copper foil makers to shift capital and equipment toward high-end products, but such production lines have high technical barriers and long certification cycles, so they cannot be converted at scale in the short term.

In other words, AI copper foil will not immediately crowd out lithium battery copper foil capacity, but it will raise the "opportunity cost" of lithium battery capacity expansion—when copper foil makers make new investments, they will prioritize the more profitable high-end electronic copper foil.

Key judgment: this year can hold, next year depends on positioning

The impact of copper foil shortages on the battery industry is progressive.

Stage one (this year): inventory and flexible procurement can still hold. Battery makers generally have stockpiles and can also adjust through multiple suppliers, so short-term production increases will not be significantly constrained.

Stage two (next year and beyond): if new capacity does not keep pace and long-term contracts are not locked in early, production may indeed be affected. New production line certification takes time, and once the gap widens, spot procurement will struggle to find stable supply sources, and certain specifications may see "capacity exists, but no spot cargo" situations.

Stage three (long term): upstream and downstream will become deeply bound. CATL and partners such as Huike will jointly build 400,000 mt of copper foil capacity over the next three years, signaling that battery leaders are shifting from "annual tenders" to "direct participation in plant construction." In the future, battery makers wanting to secure supply will likely need to provide funds, orders, and joint R&D in advance.

Conclusion

The structural shortage of lithium battery copper foil is already established, but in the short term it will not significantly limit battery production increases, as enterprise inventory and procurement flexibility still provide buffer room. The real test will come in 2027 and beyond: if copper foil capacity expansion progress falls short of expectations and battery makers have not locked in long-term orders and capacity in advance, a tight balance of "orders but no materials" may emerge starting in H2 next year, thereby affecting production release.

In summary, the copper foil supply constraint has not yet become the core contradiction this year, but it is shifting from an "option" to a "must-answer question." Battery makers that position long-term contracts and capacity binding in advance will gain a clear supply chain flexibility advantage next year.