Since September, many regions have introduced housing consumption support measures, launching policies such as home purchase subsidies tailored to local conditions to help stabilize the real estate market. Li Yujia, chief researcher at the Guangdong Housing Policy Research Center, said that since September, real estate policies introduced across regions have worked from both the supply and demand sides, strengthening growth control. At the same time, various support measures have shifted from broad-based incentives to targeted incentives and directed support, precisely aligning with demand for talent and improvement-oriented housing. In the short term, housing consumption support policies introduced across regions help activate market liquidity. In Li Yujia's view, trade-in subsidies and lower credit thresholds directly open up the replacement chain between second-hand homes and new homes, and are expected to drive a phased rebound in trading volume in core cities during the September-October peak season.