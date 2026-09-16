Hydrogen Green Power completes nearly 100 million yuan angel+ round financing, Chaoxi Capital leads investment and Shunwei Capital adds investment

Recently, Hydrogen Green Power New Energy (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. completed an angel+ round of financing of nearly 100 million yuan, led by Chaoxi Capital, with Shunwei Capital continuing to make additional investments. The joint heavy positioning by top-tier new and established industrial capital demonstrates the industry and capital market's strong recognition of the company's multi-wheel drive strategy of "hydrogen internal combustion engine resilient power + data center zero-carbon park + overseas strategy." This round of funds will be fully used for the iteration of large power hydrogen internal combustion engine technology, the implementation of computing-power coordination scenarios, and the replication of closed-loop zero-carbon park solutions.

Ammonia-hydrogen integrated large power hydrogen internal combustion engine, focused on distributed zero-carbon power

Hydrogen Green Power is an innovative platform enterprise in the global distributed zero-carbon power sector in the "green energy" era, committed to providing reliable localized zero-carbon power supply for mission-critical business loads. With the ammonia-hydrogen integrated large power hydrogen internal combustion engine as its core technological foundation and relying on a modular architecture, the company delivers high-resilience uninterrupted zero-carbon power supply, long-duration peak shaving, and integrated hydrogen-ammonia-electricity coupling solutions for high-reliability scenarios such as computing power centers, isolated island off-grid systems, and export-oriented enterprise microgrids.

National standard co-drafter: the only drafting enterprise focused on hydrogen energy and hydrogen-electricity coupling

Hydrogen Green Power has deeply participated in the drafting of the national standard "Information Technology - Data Center Facilities and Infrastructures - Part 3: Power Supply and Distribution," which is under the jurisdiction of the National Information Technology Standardization Technical Committee (TC28) and is a modified adoption of the international standard ISO/IEC 22237-3:2021. It is the most fundamental national standard in China's data center power supply and distribution field. As the only enterprise among the drafting units of this national standard focused on hydrogen energy and hydrogen-electricity coupling, Hydrogen Green Power will, in accordance with the national "Action Plan for Promoting Two-Way Empowerment of Artificial Intelligence and Energy" and the relevant work deployment of the "East Data, West Computing" project, explore data pathways for direct hydrogen energy connection to computing power facilities, promote the green and low-carbon transformation of backup power sources for data centers, complete the green replacement of traditional diesel backup power sources, and advance hydrogen-ammonia-electricity coupling projects.

Computing-power coordination: 5MW demonstration project lands in Gansu hub

Hydrogen Green Power signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianyun Zhilian, under which the two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation around hydrogen energy application scenarios such as secondary power sources for data centers, long-duration peak shaving, and emergency backup. Tianyun Zhilian is an intelligent computing platform enterprise under the Institute of Software, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and is building an approximately 2000P intelligent computing cluster and supporting data center in Tianshui, with an expected first-batch energy load of about 10MW for the intelligent computing center.

The two parties will focus on scenarios such as secondary power sources for data centers, long-duration peak shaving, and emergency backup,with the first phase constructing a 5MW hydrogen internal combustion engine power generation systemto supply energy to computing power facilities through direct green electricity connection, replacing traditional fuel generators with clean energy; they will jointly carry out multi-mode operation verification, and in combination with configuration control technology, jointly build a demonstration scenario of hydrogen-ammonia-electricity coupling in China's computing power sector.

Overseas strategy: leveraging the Belt and Road Initiative, advancing CE type approval at full speed

Hydrogen Green Power has formulated a clear and complete 3-5 year medium and long-term development plan for both domestic and overseas markets, continuously advancing technology iteration, ESG development, and the replication and implementation of multi-region demonstration projects. In terms of overseas deployment, the units have completed full-standard testing under EU MD/LVD/EMC, obtained a voluntary conformity verification report from NB2703, and have begun EU MR directive and ATEX explosion-proof assessments under SGS guidance, advancing CE type approval at full speed. Relevant procedures are expected to be completed soon, laying the foundation for global market expansion.

Industrial capital empowerment accelerates the commercial application of hydrogen internal combustion engines

Wang Bin, partner at Chaoxi Capital and director of Hydrogen Green Power, stated that as domestic green electricity supply becomes increasingly abundant, by-product hydrogen from industrial parks and large-scale green hydrogen production from electrolysis, as important secondary energy sources, are providing data centers and other large energy-consuming enterprises with storage backup and power generation solutions that offer both economic viability and safety. The 7×24 full-load, high-reliability power consumption characteristics of AI computing clusters have created structural contradictions for traditional energy supply solutions, including slow grid expansion, wind and solar power fluctuations, insufficient energy storage duration, and high diesel carbon emissions. Large power hydrogen internal combustion engines, with their load adaptability, operational stability, and full-lifecycle low-carbon attributes, will become an important technological pathway for zero-carbon self-supplied power sources in computing power parks and national green factories.

Shunwei Capital was founded in 2011 by Lei Jun and Xu Dalai, and currently manages nearly $6 billion in USD and RMB dual-currency funds, having led investments in more than 600 enterprises including Xiaomi Group, Ninebot, and NIO. Chaoxi Capital was established in 2015 and is a comprehensive industrial investment platform focused on the global energy and technology sectors, with key deployment in core tracks such as PV+ESS hydrogen, hydrogen energy equipment, and new-type power systems.