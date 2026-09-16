[Former ILVA Hot-End Shutdown Could Push Italian and EU Steel Prices Higher; Slab Imports May Rise]

The Milan Court of Appeal has rejected the request to suspend the shutdown of the hot-end facilities at the former ILVA steelworks in Taranto, leaving October 28 as the deadline for closure. September 16 marks a key operational point for initiating the shutdown process.

The shutdown is expected to have a significant impact on both the domestic Italian and wider EU steel markets, with market participants expecting prices to increase as supply availability tightens. A senior Indian steel exporter said the reduction in Italian production would be bullish for regional prices, with the impact likely to extend beyond Italy into the broader European market.

The loss of hot-end production could also increase demand for imported slabs for conversion into HRC, as mills look to replace part of the lost steel supply. Higher slab import requirements and increased conversion activity could consequently become an important feature of the Italian market as the shutdown progresses.

For Indian exporters, however, the impact on volumes is expected to be minimal in the near term. EU quota constraints continue to limit the ability of Indian mills to increase shipments substantially even if European supply tightens. The more relevant impact for Indian sellers would therefore be through firmer Italian and EU steel prices, rather than a significant increase in export tonnage.

Market opinion remains firmly bullish on Italian and EU prices following the shutdown, while imported slab demand and conversion into HRC are expected to increase as the market looks to compensate for reduced domestic production.