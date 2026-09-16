[Solid-State Battery: Purdue University Research Reveals Formation Mechanism of Interfacial Defects in Solid-State Batteries, Wins Engineering Research Award]

South Korea Advances Cooperation on Lithium Resources in Kazakhstan and Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Uzbekistan

South Korea plans to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the critical minerals sector, advancing joint exploration and technology development for lithium, nickel and cobalt resources. In Kazakhstan, the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) has signed an agreement with local companies to conduct joint drilling at the Bakennoye lithium deposit and its tailings in 2027. The potential lithium resources are preliminarily estimated at approximately 25,000 tonnes. In Uzbekistan, the two sides will focus on the exploration and development of nickel and cobalt resources in the Sultanbobo area, including R&D on processing and refining technologies and feasibility studies. The cooperation aims to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in subsequent development projects and strengthen the security of South Korea’s critical mineral supply chains.