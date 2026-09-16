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SHFE aluminum shows clear signs of stabilization, spot aluminum trading improves [SMM Aluminum Spot Midday Review]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 14:41

SMM, September 16:

The SHFE aluminum 2610 contract showed no significant fluctuation from yesterday's center in the morning, shipments in east China were relatively good, and spot premiums for SHFE aluminum remained firm. Today, A00 aluminum ingots were mainly traded at premiums of 10-30 yuan/mt.

Today, trading sentiment in the central China market visibly cooled compared with the previous two days. Downstream processing enterprises, constrained by lackluster peak-season demand and high in-factory inventory, showed reduced purchasing interest amid high-level consolidation of aluminum prices, leading suppliers to show less willingness to hold prices firm and market quotes to continue declining. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market were centered around discounts of 40-60 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum October contract.

SMM daily inventory data for aluminum ingots in the three regions showed destocking of 11,000 mt, with all three regions posting declines.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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