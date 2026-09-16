[Indonesia] Following a rise in HRC prices of approximately 5 USD/metric ton on Monday, prices are now considered stable and have not changed at all, remaining at around 525–530 USD/metric ton FOB. This is due to a complete lack of demand—as demand remains very sluggish—and possibly because delivery times are still quite long (around December), so prices have remained the same. Furthermore, there are currently no or very few orders coming in. Buyers may attempt to negotiate lower prices, but they remain in a wait-and-see mode, while HRC mills have not taken any action yet. If there is no movement at all—particularly on the demand side—prices will remain stable and unchanged for at least this week.