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[Indonesia Opens Anti-Dumping Probe into Chinese Galvanized Steel Imports]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 14:20
The Indonesian Anti-Dumping Committee (KADI) initiated an anti-dumping investigation on September 15 into imports of galvanized steel sheet (BJLS) from China, covering HS codes 7210.49.11, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.19, 7225.92.90, and 7225.99.90 under Indonesia's 2022 customs tariff book. KADI Chairwoman Frida Adiati said the probe follows a petition from PT Tata Metal Lestari and PT ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Indonesia on behalf of the domestic industry, with preliminary evidence pointing to rising Chinese imports causing injury to local producers. Between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2025, Indonesia imported 2,562,407 mt of BJLS globally, of which 2,075,801 mt (about 81%) came from China. The investigation will run for up to 12 months, extendable to 18 months if needed.

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