The Huaibei Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology has taken the lead in drafting the Regulations on Promoting the Development of the Aluminum-Based Industry in Huaibei City (Draft for Comments), which are now open for public comment from September 15, 2026 to October 15, 2026.

The regulations aim to promote the high-quality development of the aluminum-based industry in Huaibei City, cultivate and expand the aluminum-based composite materials industrial cluster, build a high-end, intelligent, green, and integrated industrial development system, clearly promote the development of the secondary aluminum industry, establish secondary aluminum recycling bases, and form a stable and sustainable secondary aluminum capacity scale.