In the morning market, available spot cargoes at Lingang were hard to find, and suppliers held prices firm while holding back from selling [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

On September 16, the average warrant price rose $8/mt from the previous trading day to $118/mt (price range: $111-125/mt); the average B/L price rose $5/mt from the previous trading day to $115/mt (price range: $110-120/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price rose $5/mt from the previous trading day to $70/mt (price range: $60-70/mt), with quotations referencing cargoes arriving from September to mid-October.

This week, against the backdrop of a recovering SHFE/LME price ratio and weakening copper prices, market demand was released. However, due to port congestion and other factors, market supply gradually tightened. In early trading today, warrants and near-month spot cargoes were hard to find, and a few suppliers held prices firm and held back from selling, with quotations at elevated levels. It was reported that yesterday afternoon, registered ER copper warrants were traded at $120-125/mt; today, some quotations for registered ER copper warrants rose above $130-135/mt, and mainstream quotations for EQ copper arriving in mid-to-late October were heard at around $80/mt.