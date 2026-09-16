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In the morning market, available spot cargoes at Lingang were hard to find, and suppliers held prices firm while holding back from selling [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 13:39

On September 16, the average warrant price rose $8/mt from the previous trading day to $118/mt (price range: $111-125/mt); the average B/L price rose $5/mt from the previous trading day to $115/mt (price range: $110-120/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price rose $5/mt from the previous trading day to $70/mt (price range: $60-70/mt), with quotations referencing cargoes arriving from September to mid-October.

This week, against the backdrop of a recovering SHFE/LME price ratio and weakening copper prices, market demand was released. However, due to port congestion and other factors, market supply gradually tightened. In early trading today, warrants and near-month spot cargoes were hard to find, and a few suppliers held prices firm and held back from selling, with quotations at elevated levels. It was reported that yesterday afternoon, registered ER copper warrants were traded at $120-125/mt; today, some quotations for registered ER copper warrants rose above $130-135/mt, and mainstream quotations for EQ copper arriving in mid-to-late October were heard at around $80/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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