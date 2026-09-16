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Samsung Electronics Details KRW 240 Billion HVAC Production-Line Investment

Published: Sep 16, 2026 13:46

Samsung Electronics opened a 270-square-meter exhibition booth on September 16 and presented its heat-pump-based EHS All-in-One system.

According to the company, the system can reduce energy costs by 40% to 60% compared with conventional fossil-fuel boilers.

Samsung has decided to build a KRW 240 billion HVAC production line at its Gwangju plant to address cooling demand from AI data centers.

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