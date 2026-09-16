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Secondary Aluminum Market Rises; ADC12 Prices Up, Raw Material Costs Pressured Amid Stricter Scrutiny

Published: Sep 16, 2026 13:42
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Alert] The secondary aluminum market consolidated on a strong note today. SMM ADC12 prices rose by 50 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Raw material side, compliant aluminum scrap procurement became more difficult. Particularly, with reverse invoicing supervision further tightened in Henan, Jiangxi, and other regions recently, some areas saw business suspensions or intensified inspections, putting upward pressure on enterprises' actual raw material costs. Demand side, although end-user orders improved from the off-season, no significant volume increase has emerged yet. The traditional peak season effect is still in a gradual realization phase, and downstream buyers mainly made just-in-time procurement.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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