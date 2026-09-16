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Rare earth market prices in the doldrums, actual transactions lack momentum [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 13:40
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth market prices in the doldrums, actual transactions struggle to gain traction] Overall, the market shifted from yesterday's consolidation to a weaker trend today, with declines concentrated mainly in the terbium and Pr-Nd series. The transaction side remained sluggish, with downstream demand dominated by small rigid orders and actual negotiations centered around low-priced cargoes, while inquiries for other varieties stayed steady. In the short term, with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, pre-holiday stockpiling expectations still exist, but both the cost side and transaction side have weakened, and Pr-Nd prices may move sideways within a narrow range. Whether the upward momentum can follow through still depends on the pace of stockpiling demand release from magnetic material enterprises.

SMM, September 16: Rare earth market prices were generally in the doldrums today. Specifically, in the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices fell by 2,000 yuan/mt, dysprosium oxide prices were flat, terbium oxide prices fell by 50,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium oxide prices fell by 1,500 yuan/mt, holmium oxide prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt, and erbium oxide prices were flat.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy prices fell by 1,500 yuan/mt, dysprosium-iron alloy prices were flat, terbium metal prices fell by 70,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium-iron alloy prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt, holmium-iron prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earth products were generally in the doldrums this week: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB prices each fell by $12/kg, while praseodymium oxide FOB, neodymium oxide FOB, dysprosium oxide FOB, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China), Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China), praseodymium metal FOB, and neodymium metal FOB prices held steady.

Currently, rare earth market prices are generally in the doldrums. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, the Pr-Nd price center moved down slightly, with oxides and metals declining in tandem: on the raw material side, Pr-Nd oxide already showed signs of softening yesterday afternoon, and offers continued to edge lower today. With cost support weakening, metal producers followed suit in lowering their offer prices. On the demand side, magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in their inquiries and purchases, with actual negotiations centered on low-priced cargoes. Acceptance of high-priced cargoes remained limited, follow-through buying was insufficient, and the market was dominated by a wait-and-see sentiment.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, the terbium segment posted the steepest declines, with terbium oxide and terbium metal both falling sharply, mainly because high-priced transactions had been blocked for an extended period and suppliers increased discounted selling. The dysprosium segment held steady, with dysprosium oxide and dysprosium-iron alloy offers both flat. The gadolinium segment weakened slightly, with gadolinium oxide and gadolinium-iron both edging down. The holmium segment pulled back slightly, with holmium oxide and holmium-iron moving lower in tandem. Erbium products continued to hold steady.

Overall, the market shifted from consolidation yesterday to a weaker tone today, with declines concentrated in the terbium and Pr-Nd segments. Transactions remained sluggish, with downstream buying limited to small rigid-demand orders and actual negotiations centered on low-priced cargoes, while inquiries for other products were steady. In the near term, with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, some pre-holiday stockpiling expectations remain, but with both the cost side and transaction side weakening, Pr-Nd prices are likely to consolidate in a narrow range. Whether the uptrend can gain follow-through still depends on the pace of stockpiling demand release from magnetic material enterprises.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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