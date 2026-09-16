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[In early September, key steel enterprises' average daily crude steel output was 1.924 million mt]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 11:38

In early September 2026, key steel enterprises produced a total of 19.24 million mt of crude steel, with an average daily output of 1.924 million mt, up 2.0% day-on-day; pig iron output was 17.95 million mt, with an average daily output of 1.795 million mt, up 1.7% day-on-day; steel products output was 17.94 million mt, with an average daily output of 1.794 million mt, down 10.7% day-on-day.

In early September 2026, the steel products inventory of key steel enterprises was 16.52 million mt, up 270,000 mt or 1.7% from the previous ten-day period; up 2.38 million mt or 16.8% from the beginning of the year; down 660,000 mt or 3.8% from the same period last month; up 700,000 mt or 4.4% from the same period last year, and up 1.55 million mt or 10.4% from the same period the year before last.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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In early September 2026, key steel enterprises produced a total of 19. - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)