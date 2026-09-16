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East China Smelter to Launch Crude Cadmium Tender Amid Firming Prices, Intense Competition Expected

Published: Sep 16, 2026 09:40
Source: SMM
SMM News, September 16: According to market sources tracked by SMM, a major smelter in East China plans to launch a public tender sale of several tonnes of crude cadmium tomorrow. Market participants stated that given the current firming trend in cadmium prices, competition for this crude cadmium tender is expected to be fairly intense.

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