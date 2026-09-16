Hunan Smelter Completes Refined Cadmium Tender Sale at RMB 27,800/tonne Amid Firming Prices
SMM News, September 16: According to market sources tracked by SMM, a major smelter in Hunan recently completed a public tender sale of several tonnes of refined cadmium, with the transaction successfully closed. Market hearsay puts the final deal price of refined cadmium at approximately RMB 27,800 per tonne. Market participants commented that cadmium prices are showing a firming trend at present, and buying interest from end users is gradually picking up. The successful conclusion of this tender is, to a certain extent, an indication of sound market demand.