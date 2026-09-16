logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide consolidated on a subdued note in the afternoon with more seller concessions, dysprosium remained stable while terbium held steady at low levels, and magnetic material activity was moderate.

Published: Sep 16, 2026 09:36
[Pr-Nd oxide consolidates on a subdued note in the afternoon with more seller concessions, dysprosium stable while terbium holds at lows, magnetic material activity moderate] Yesterday, Pr-Nd oxide was affected by fluctuations in futures prices. In the afternoon, seller concessions increased somewhat, while magnetic material enterprises showed weak willingness to enter the market. Low-priced sources remained the mainstay of transactions, with actual shipments limited. Dysprosium oxide quotes held steady, with limited inquiries and sporadic deals. Terbium oxide high-level offers still struggled to find takers, and suppliers made slight price concessions to facilitate shipments, with actual negotiated prices on the lower side.

SMM, September 16:

Rare earth ore:

Prices: Medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore prices were about 247,500 yuan/mt, chlorinated rare earth flake prices were about 63,500 yuan/mt, and monazite was about 43,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand: Currently, although supply of Southeast Asian rare earth ion-adsorption ore has slightly recovered, oxide prices remained generally stable, and overall rare earth ore transaction prices were in a stalemate.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices: Pr-Nd oxide quotes consolidated on a subdued note in the afternoon; dysprosium oxide remained stable, and terbium oxide held steady at low levels.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, affected by fluctuations in Pr-Nd oxide futures prices, sellers made more concessions in the afternoon, magnetic material enterprises showed weak willingness to enter the market, low-priced cargoes remained the mainstay of transactions, and actual shipments were limited; dysprosium oxide quotes remained stable, inquiries were limited, and actual deals were sporadic; high-priced offers for terbium oxide were still difficult to secure, suppliers made small price concessions to promote sales, and actual negotiated prices were low.

Rare earth metals:

Prices: Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained stable, and market trading remained in a stalemate; dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal quotes held steady.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy quotes were lowered in the afternoon following weakness in raw material prices, but downstream inquiries did not increase, actual negotiations still centered on low-priced cargoes, and trading showed no improvement. For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium-iron alloy quotes held steady with sluggish inquiries; terbium metal saw a slight correction, with buyers and sellers mostly on the sidelines and overall transactions subdued.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices: NdFeB blank N38 (Ce) was quoted at 207-217 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 35M at 252-268 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 35UH at 352-372 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, NdFeB blank quotes were temporarily stable, mainly because stable raw material prices kept NdFeB prices steady. In terms of trading, domestic demand was affected by the overall consumption environment, terminal production growth in September was limited, and although operating rates at main drive motor plants increased, they could not offset the overall downward trend in industrial motors. Coupled with limited export recovery, overall NdFeB activity was mediocre.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices: Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap prices were stable, and dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap prices held steady.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, scrap market prices were stable, mainly affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices. Recycling enterprises did not significantly adjust their external purchase quotes, scrap suppliers showed weak willingness to sell at low prices, the circulation of compliant tax-inclusive scrap in the market remained limited, and overall market trading was mediocre.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15
19 hours ago
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15
Read More
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15
19 hours ago
Pr-Nd Consolidates in Rare Earth Market, Prices Remain Stable Overall [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
22 hours ago
Pr-Nd Consolidates in Rare Earth Market, Prices Remain Stable Overall [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Read More
Pr-Nd Consolidates in Rare Earth Market, Prices Remain Stable Overall [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Pr-Nd Consolidates in Rare Earth Market, Prices Remain Stable Overall [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth market Pr-Nd consolidates, prices overall stable] Overall, the market today continued the pattern of "unchanged quotes, subdued trading": the cost side lacked directional guidance, with the market moving sideways for two consecutive days as both upstream and downstream remained in a wait-and-see stance. On the transaction side, Pr-Nd products were dominated by small rigid-demand orders, with actual negotiations centered on low-priced cargoes; the terbium series saw limited room for price concessions, with deals settling at the lower end, while inquiries for other varieties remained steady. In the short term, pre-holiday stockpiling expectations and cost support together form the lower bound for Pr-Nd prices, but an upward breakout still requires downstream actual order fulfillment and acceptance of high-priced cargoes. Pr-Nd prices are likely to drift higher within a narrow range.
22 hours ago
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.
Sep 15, 2026 10:16
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.
Read More
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.
[Pr-Nd series remains stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline pauses, magnetic material scrap continues to wait and see] Currently, although the supply of rare earth ion-adsorption ore in Southeast Asia has slightly recovered, oxide prices remain generally stable, and overall transaction prices for rare earth ore are in a stalemate.
Sep 15, 2026 10:16
Related News
news
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15
Sep 15, 2026 17:16
news
Pr-Nd Consolidates in Rare Earth Market, Prices Remain Stable Overall [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 15, 2026 14:40
news
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.
Sep 15, 2026 10:16
news
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 14
Sep 14, 2026 18:03
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide consolidated on a subdued note in the afternoon with more seller concessions, dysprosium remained stable while terbium held steady at low levels, and magnetic material activity was moderate. - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)