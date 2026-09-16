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Hunan Major Plant's Refined Cadmium Tender Concluded Successfully [SMM Report]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 09:35

SMM, September 16: According to market rumors heard by SMM, a major smelter in Hunan recently conducted a public tender for several mt of refined cadmium, which was successfully concluded. Market rumors suggest the final transaction price for refined cadmium was around 27,800 yuan/mt. Market participants noted that cadmium prices are showing some upward momentum, with end-user buying interest gradually strengthening. The successful conclusion of this tender reflects solid market demand to some extent.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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