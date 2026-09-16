Hunan Major Plant's Refined Cadmium Tender Concluded Successfully [SMM Report]

SMM, September 16: According to market rumors heard by SMM, a major smelter in Hunan recently conducted a public tender for several mt of refined cadmium, which was successfully concluded. Market rumors suggest the final transaction price for refined cadmium was around 27,800 yuan/mt. Market participants noted that cadmium prices are showing some upward momentum, with end-user buying interest gradually strengthening. The successful conclusion of this tender reflects solid market demand to some extent.