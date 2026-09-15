Lead Prices Decline, Spot Liquidity Tightens as Downstream Buyers Purchase on Dips
【Lead Spot Market Update】It is learned that lead prices have declined consecutively recently. Downstream enterprises have been purchasing on dips as per their needs, leading to tightened spot liquidity. Among them, lead ingot inventories in Henan have dropped notably, with some holders' forward sales of lead ingots already scheduled for delivery after September 25. Meanwhile, the spot-futures price spread has narrowed rapidly. Today, electrolytic lead delivery brands in Henan are quoted at an ex-works discount of RMB 20/mt to the SHFE Lead 2610 contract, versus a discount of RMB 100/mt last Tuesday.