[Brief Comment on China Iron Ore] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area edged lower, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates currently at a dry-basis delivered price, tax included, of 935-940 yuan/mt. Operations at mines and beneficiation plants remain at relatively low levels overall, with state-owned mines mostly using their ore powder internally and private mines facing tight concentrate supply. Steel mills have begun to incur losses and currently have a relatively strong desire to bargain down domestic concentrates prices.