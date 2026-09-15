[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals increased WoW this week  

SMM Steel, September 15 – According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream market resources this week are estimated at 214,800 mt, up 10.78% WoW. By market:
Table 1: Mainstream Market Arrivals Comparison
Source: SMM Steel
Shanghai market: HRC shipments to the Shanghai market increased WoW this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources remained stable WoW, while southern China resources increased. Overall, arrivals rose slightly. Looking ahead, the price difference between north and south China remains unchanged, and northern resource arrivals are expected to move sideways next week. Southern China resources also show no clear directional bias, so overall arrivals may fluctuate narrowly.
Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals
Source: SMM Steel
Lecong market: Shipments to Lecong weakened this week. Specifically, arrivals from north China remained low, and DDH shipments favored east China. Taken together, overall arrivals weakened. Looking ahead, northern resource arrivals are expected to remain low in the short term, while local mainstream resources may see some increase next week. Arrivals in south China are expected to edge up in the short term.
Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals
Source: SMM Steel
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