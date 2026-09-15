Gold Below $4,300: Sprott Sees a Historic Buying Opportunity

September 15, 2026

The slide below the $4,300-per-ounce mark is pushing the price of gold to a fresh one-month low right at the start of the week—but while the majority of market participants are fixated on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision, some experts believe this perspective falls short. For Ryan McIntyre, president of the renowned precious metals specialist Sprott Inc., the short-term interest rate noise obscures the view of the actual tectonic shift: The fate of gold is no longer determined by a 25-basis-point rate hike, but by the escalating debt sustainability of the leading Western economy.

The fiscal dilemma: When interest burdens catch up with economic growth

At the heart of McIntyre’s analysis lies a mathematical breaking point in the U.S. federal budget: the ratio between nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and the interest costs on the massive mountain of debt. As long as an economy grows faster than its interest obligations, the deficit remains manageable. However, if this ratio reverses, a fiscal vicious cycle looms.

According to the analyst, the U.S. is currently at precisely this threshold:

Growth Hits the Interest Rate Threshold: With current nominal U.S. growth at around 4 percent, the federal government’s normalized interest expenses are approaching that very 4 percent mark at a dangerously rapid pace.

Loss of control at the long end: The recent spikes in yields on the bond markets unmistakably signal that policymakers are increasingly losing control over long-term interest rates.

An insoluble dilemma: Drastic austerity programs to reduce the deficit would stifle economic growth, while persistently high interest rates would cause the government’s debt service to skyrocket.

Against this backdrop, McIntyre considers fears of the upcoming Fed rate hike to be exaggerated. Even if Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Fed tighten the monetary policy screw once again, this scenario is largely priced in at current levels. A pause, on the other hand, would provide room for an immediate price recovery.

Gold as the North Star in a World Without Risk-Free Interest Rates

For Sprott, gold is emerging in this tense environment as the indispensable North Star among monetary assets—a liquid financial asset free of issuer and counterparty risk. The traditional dogma—that high nominal interest rates make the interest-free precious metal permanently unattractive—therefore no longer holds once confidence in the long-term debt sustainability and purchasing power of fiat currencies erodes.

The still striking underweighting of gold is particularly explosive: Large U.S. institutional investors, in particular, have historically been underinvested in physical precious metals and mining stocks. Should persistent tensions in the U.S. bond market or corrections in overheated stock markets force a rethink, physical gold ETFs could be poised for a new cycle of all-time highs. For investors with an affinity for commodities, the pullback below $4,300 therefore remains primarily one thing: a tactical entry opportunity in an intact, fiscally driven supercycle, according to Sprott.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-below-usd4-300-sprott-sees-a-historic-buying-opportunity