Gold Price Shows Initial Stabilization Attempts Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

September 11, 2026

Escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in oil prices above the $100 mark should, in theory, provide a massive boost to precious metals. But the markets are acting as if the world were turned upside down: Instead of being sought out as safe havens, gold and silver suffered a sharp sell-off ahead of the key U.S. inflation data. Only just above key support levels is the market now attempting to stabilize—while fears of interest rate hikes ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting are reaching a temporary peak.

Oil Price Shock and Yield Rally Drive Fed Expectations

The trigger for the recent sell-off is a toxic mix of rising U.S. producer prices (+5.4% year-over-year) and robust labor market data. The energy market was the primary driver: Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the capture of the Yemeni port of Mocha by Houthi forces catapulted WTI crude to $102.48 and Brent to $107.63 per barrel—the highest levels in months.

For precious metals investors, this geopolitical risk has thus backfired: High energy prices are massively fueling inflation expectations, which drove the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds to 4.94 percent—its highest level since October 2023. In the futures markets, traders are already pricing in a 71 percent probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next week. The resulting opportunity costs and a strengthening U.S. dollar abruptly pulled the rug out from under the non-interest-bearing precious metals.

Technical Analysis Put to the Test: Key Levels Ahead of the CPI

The sell-off left deep marks on the charts: Silver briefly plummeted by 5.5 percent, while gold slipped below its 200-day EMA ($4,341). Although Friday’s tentative recovery indicates that dip buyers are waiting at the lows, the coming days will determine the sustainability of the rebound:

Gold: The zone around $4,315 acts as the primary support level; a break below it would threaten declines to $4,290 or $4,263. On the upside, $4,379 forms the first hurdle, followed by $4,396 and the psychological mark of $4,500.

The zone around acts as the primary support level; a break below it would threaten declines to $4,290 or $4,263. On the upside, forms the first hurdle, followed by $4,396 and the psychological mark of $4,500. Silver: Following the drop below $65.60, the $63.30 to $63.50 range serves as a crucial support level. On the way back into the uptrend, the bulls must gradually recapture $65.60 and $67.25.

The fate of both metals will now be determined by U.S. consumer price data (CPI): If the data confirms ongoing inflationary pressure, the hawks at the Federal Reserve are likely to retain a free hand. If, on the other hand, inflation comes in lower than expected, the current downward correction could lay the groundwork for a dynamic recovery rally.

Source: https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-price-shows-initial-stabilization-attempts-ahead-of-u-s-inflation-data