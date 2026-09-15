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[BHP Port Union Talks Break Down; Arbitration to Be Sought for New Labour Agreement]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 17:16
On 15 September, the BHP port union alliance stated that it will apply for arbitration after failing to reach agreement with the miner on the terms of a new labour contract covering employees at its iron ore operations at Port Hedland, Western Australia.

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