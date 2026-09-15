SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, the price center of Pr-Nd oxide edged down slightly, with sellers making more concessions while buying interest remained insufficient, making transactions difficult to improve; gadolinium oxide prices edged down slightly in the afternoon, with offer prices for shipments slightly lowered and few actual deals in the market; Pr-Nd alloy quotes pulled back slightly in the afternoon, mainly affected by weakness in the raw material side, coupled with no increase in downstream inquiries, with actual negotiations still centered on low-priced cargoes and transactions mainly driven by rigid demand; gadolinium iron prices moved down in tandem in the afternoon, with suppliers making slight concessions to promote shipments, but inquiries were sluggish and actual shipment volumes were limited.