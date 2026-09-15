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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15

Published: Sep 15, 2026 17:16

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, the price center of Pr-Nd oxide edged down slightly, with sellers making more concessions while buying interest remained insufficient, making transactions difficult to improve; gadolinium oxide prices edged down slightly in the afternoon, with offer prices for shipments slightly lowered and few actual deals in the market; Pr-Nd alloy quotes pulled back slightly in the afternoon, mainly affected by weakness in the raw material side, coupled with no increase in downstream inquiries, with actual negotiations still centered on low-priced cargoes and transactions mainly driven by rigid demand; gadolinium iron prices moved down in tandem in the afternoon, with suppliers making slight concessions to promote shipments, but inquiries were sluggish and actual shipment volumes were limited.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)