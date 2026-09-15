SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 15

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series remained stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline paused temporarily, magnetic material scrap continued to see a wait-and-see stance.

[Pr-Nd series remains stagnant all day with no drivers, dysprosium stable while terbium's decline pauses, magnetic material scrap continues to wait and see] Currently, although the supply of rare earth ion-adsorption ore in Southeast Asia has slightly recovered, oxide prices remain generally stable, and overall transaction prices for rare earth ore are in a stalemate.