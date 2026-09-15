SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15

SMM Alumina Indices Decline Slightly on September 15 Across Various Regions

On September 15, the SMM Alumina Index was reported at 2,674.78 yuan/mt, down 0.43 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Shandong Alumina Index was reported at 2,676.67 yuan/mt, down 0.19 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Henan Alumina Index was reported at 2,698.11 yuan/mt, down 1.02 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Shanxi Alumina Index was reported at 2,697.52 yuan/mt, down 0.22 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Guizhou Alumina Index was reported at 2,707.47 yuan/mt, down 0.49 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; the SMM Guangxi Alumina Index was reported at 2,588.17 yuan/mt, down 0.88 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.