SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15

Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
On September 15, the total registered alumina warrant volume was reported at 262,100 mt, up 3,905 mt from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Shandong was reported at 5,092 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Henan was reported at 0 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Guangxi was reported at 40,600 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Gansu was reported at 24,868 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Xinjiang was reported at 197,600 mt, up 3,905 mt from the previous trading day.