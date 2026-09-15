[Brief Comment on China Iron Ore] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area were slightly lowered, with the current delivered price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates at 935-940 yuan/mt on a dry basis, tax included. The overall operating rate at mines and beneficiation plants remains at a relatively low level, with most concentrates from state-owned mines used for their own purposes and concentrates from private mines in tight supply. Steel mills have begun to incur losses and have a relatively strong desire to bargain down domestic concentrates prices, with a clear standoff between sellers and buyers in the market. However, considering the subdued trend in iron ore futures recently, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]