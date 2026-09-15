LME copper inventories continue to increase

Atlantic Copper Inaugurates CirCular E-Waste Metals Recovery Plant with 60,000 t/y Capacity

Atlantic Copper has formally inaugurated its CirCular advanced metals recycling plant at the Huelva metallurgical complex in Spain. The project represents an investment of more than €550 million and can process up to 60,000 tonnes per year of non-ferrous fractions derived from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). Integrated into Atlantic Copper's existing metallurgical operations, CirCular is designed to recover copper, gold, silver, palladium, platinum and nickel from secondary materials. The facility is described as the first of its kind in Southern Europe and has been recognized as a strategic project by both the European Commission and the Andalusian government. The start-up adds significant new European capacity for processing complex copper-bearing electronic scrap within an established primary smelting system.