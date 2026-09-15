Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 15)

[Government to Fund India's First Hydrogen-Based DRI Pilot Plant]

The Indian government will fund around USD12 million of a USD22 million pilot project to build India's first fully hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) plant, aimed at cutting steel-sector carbon emissions. Led by CSIR with IMMT, the project targets completion by August 2029, focusing on adapting hydrogen-DRI technology to India's low-grade hematite ore — a tougher challenge than the higher-grade magnetite used in global projects. Unlike private players experimenting with partial hydrogen use, this plant will run on 100% hydrogen via a vertical shaft furnace. For now, green hydrogen costs around USD5/kg (needs to fall to USD1/kg for viability), keeping green steel approximately USD200/tonne costlier than conventional steel.