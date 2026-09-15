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Odisha Transfers 7,000 Acres for $11.5B Adani-IRH Aluminum Complex, Creating 53,500 Jobs

Published: Sep 15, 2026 15:40
Source: deccanchronicle.com
Project to include 4 mtpa alumina refinery, 2 mtpa smelter and 1 mtpa downstream park

The Odisha government has handed over land documents covering more than 7,000 acres to the Adani Group–International Resources Holding (IRH) joint venture for its proposed $11.5 billion integrated aluminum complex, marking a key step towards implementation of the project.

The land comprises around 4,000 acres in Sundargarh district and 3,000 acres in Rayagada district. The documents were handed over by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, around 70 days after the state government and the joint venture signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 2.

The project, structured as a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and IRH, a unit of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, is planned across two phases with a total investment of about Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Phase I is expected to involve around Rs 66,000 crore, while Phase II will account for a further Rs 44,000 crore.

The integrated complex will cover the aluminum value chain, including a 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) alumina refinery, 2 mtpa aluminum smelter, 1 mtpa downstream manufacturing park and 4,000 MW captive power plant, of which 400 MW is planned from green power.

The alumina refinery is planned in Rayagada, close to bauxite-producing areas, while the smelter and captive power facilities will be located in Sundargarh. The downstream manufacturing park is expected to support value-added production for sectors including transport, construction, power, packaging, renewable energy and advanced engineering.

The project is expected to create around 53,500 jobs across construction and operations, in addition to indirect employment in logistics, engineering, maintenance and ancillary industries.

The proposed complex is expected to strengthen Odisha's position in India's aluminum industry and expand domestic capacity across alumina refining, primary aluminum production and downstream manufacturing. The project will also deepen the Adani Group and IHC's investment partnership in India.

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