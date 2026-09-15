[Indonesia] Yesterday, prices rose by about 5 USD/metric ton but have now fallen again by 5 USD/metric ton to 480 USD/metric ton. This is due to falling Chinese steel prices—one of the main drivers of Indonesian steel prices. To ensure that Indonesian billet offers remain competitive, producers are willing to lower their prices in line with movements in Chinese steel product prices. This also means that market trends have become clear again after mills raised their prices—a move that turned out to be a mistake; at least now it’s clear which direction the market is heading. If Chinese steel prices continue to fall this week, Indonesian billet prices may drop even further; however, for export prices, we may see the impact on freight costs as global oil and gas prices are currently surging.