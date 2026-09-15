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Jintian Titanium to Raise $30M for Phase II of Advanced Titanium Alloy Project

Published: Sep 15, 2026 15:37
【SMM Titanium Flash】On September 14th, Jintian Titanium Industry disclosed a private placement plan, intending to raise no more than 300 million yuan to invest in the construction of an advanced titanium alloy industrialization project for high-end equipment (Phase II). The project will add a 10,000-tonne ultra-large rapid forging unit to enhance the forging capacity of large-sized bars and extra-heavy wide forgings. The company's main products include titanium and titanium alloy bars, forgings, and components. It has already delivered batches of titanium alloy high-pressure gas cylinders to units under China Shipbuilding. The main structure of the Phase I project has been completed, and equipment joint debugging and testing have been completed. After commissioning, it will increase the annual production capacity of titanium alloy bars by 2,800 tonnes and forgings by 200 tonnes. With the implementation of the Phase II project, the company's supply capacity of high-end titanium materials for aerospace and marine equipment is expected to further enhance.

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