[Metinvest's Zaporizhstal Struck by Missiles for Third Time in a Month]

Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhstal, part of Metinvest Group, was hit by four ballistic missiles on the night of September 12, sustaining critical damage to its blast furnace and open-hearth sections, power systems, and logistics infrastructure, with four employees injured. Production at the plant had not resumed following two earlier attacks on August 11 and 27, meaning no technological emergency risk existed at the time of the strike. Metinvest COO Oleksandr Myronenko said the plant is a civilian facility producing pig iron and steel, noting that damage has worsened with each successive attack.