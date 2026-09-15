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[ArcelorMittal and Moeve Team Up on Green Molecules for Low-Emissions Steelmaking]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 15:34
ArcelorMittal and Spanish energy company Moeve have launched a 50-50 partnership, the Green Molecules to Green Steel (G2G) platform, to develop technologies supporting low-emissions steel production and industrial decarbonization, pending regulatory approval. The platform will combine the companies' expertise in innovation and energy solutions, financed through their own resources and public support, with the Asturian Agency for Science, Business Competitiveness and Innovation (Sekuens) also contributing. Focus areas include green molecules such as biomethane, renewable hydrogen and its derivatives, second-generation biofuels, carbon capture technologies, and AI for developing new materials, with industrial demonstrators planned for future scale-up at production facilities.

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