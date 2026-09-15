[Europe] The European hot-rolled coil (HRC) market remained broadly unchanged today amid a persistent lack of substantive spot transactions. Despite sluggish downstream demand, steelmakers showed no inclination to discount offers for destocking, underpinned by well-booked production schedules extending through year-end and ongoing output constraints that keep regional availability tight. Pricing-wise, Northwest European quotes held flat at 736 EUR/tonne EXW (849 USD/tonne), while Italian offers stabilized at 737 EUR/tonne EXW (850 USD/tonne). Supply-demand friction was particularly pronounced in Southern Europe; with downstream processing margins severely inverted, buyers would require finished product prices to move higher before current coil offers become viable. Given the weak end-user uptake, buyers showed little interest in local quotes and preferred to stay on the sidelines to speculate on import arrivals arriving in Q1 next year. Northern mills likewise maintained a firm pricing stance. In the import sector, Turkish material to Italy was indicated at 580 EUR/tonne CIF (670 USD/tonne), while Indian offers hovered around 600 EUR/tonne CIF (692 USD/tonne); Vietnamese coil was quoted at 700 EUR/tonne DDP (808 USD/tonne), whereas buyers continued to broadly steer clear of Indonesian origins.