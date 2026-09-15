South Korea to Ease Regulations to Foster Urban Mining

South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment will launch regulatory exemption projects to recover critical minerals from semiconductor process waste, used batteries and end-of-life solar panels.

The government plans to test technologies that recover silicon, copper, titanium and tungsten from semiconductor waste such as used silicon and targets, while reviewing regulatory changes to use such byproducts as circular resources rather than waste.

Critical mineral recovery from used batteries and end-of-life solar panels will also be included in the demonstrations.