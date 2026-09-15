[SMM Steel] Turkish Rebar Rally Unstoppable: Tight Supply and Black Sea Disruptions Widen Mill Margins

[Turkey] Supported by crude steel production controls and raw material supply concerns, Turkish rebar prices jumped again today to 625–630 USD/tonne EXW (excluding VAT), bringing the cumulative increase over the past two weeks to 30 USD/tonne. Over the same period, imported scrap (HMS 1/2 80:20) edged up only slightly to 395 USD/tonne CFR, allowing the rebar-scrap spread and mill profit margins to widen further. Regionally, an Iskenderun mill rapidly hiked its offer to 630–635 USD/tonne EXW after closing 5,000–10,000 tonnes at 625 USD/tonne. Mainstream ex-works quotes in the Marmara region escalated to 635–650 USD/tonne EXW, with isolated prompt-delivery spot transactions reaching as high as 660 USD/tonne EXW. Izmir mills maintained their ex-works prices at 620–625 USD/tonne EXW. Although downstream end-users are bearing heavy cost pressures, market procurement sentiment has been effectively stimulated by multiple supply-side bullish factors, including mill production limits, firmer scrap prices, and disrupted Black Sea steel billet supplies. In contrast, the export market remains subdued; the domestic surge has pushed mill export offers far beyond the acceptance levels of overseas seaborne buyers, with the Turkish rebar export assessment following the uptrend to reach 605 USD/tonne FOB.